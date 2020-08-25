In case you missed it, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews last night defended his push to extend Victoria’s state of emergency for another 12 months, declaring that no, it doesn’t mean the state should expect coronavirus restrictions to lift in September 2021.

Taking to Facebook last night, Andrews commented on proposed legislation which would allow the State Government to enforce extraordinary measures – like mandatory mask-wearing and business closures – well into the future.

Andrews said it’s not about locking Victorians up for yonks, nor enabling whatever bloody crackdowns he feels like. “This does not change how long our current lockdown will last, or increase the restrictions we face,” he said.

Instead, Andrews said it’s about being prepared for the worst.

“We’ve been in a State of Emergency since March – and we’ve renewed that State of Emergency six times already,” Andrews said.

“But under the current legislation, we can’t renew it beyond next month.

“These laws weren’t written with such a prolonged and infectious virus in mind, and we need to change them to properly respond to this current pandemic.”

This doesn’t mean everything is hunky dory, mind you. A state of emergency is just that – an emergency, and allowing elected officials to make decisions on things like mask-wearing without first gaining the support of Parliament is extremely dicey territory.

You only need to look at the lockdown of several public housing towers in Melbourne for criticism of the Andrews Government’s snap decisions. Even the Parliament of Victoria reckons state of emergency powers present “vexing questions about balancing security with individual freedom.”

But Andrews used last night’s statement to claim his proposed extension will only be used to enact the measures which Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton sees fit, for as long necessary.

“This doesn’t mean we will be in lockdown for another 12 months – or that we’re forced to remain in a State of Emergency for that long either,” he said.

You’d hope not. As it stands, Stage 4 restrictions are currently slated to lift on September 13, with the Andrews Government yet to detail exactly what comes after.

Read his full statement below: