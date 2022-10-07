The Victorian Government has announced it will ease Victoria’s pandemic declaration at 11:59pm on Wednesday, October 12. This will end the government’s ability to bring in health measures like stay-at-home orders.

The declaration was already scheduled to end next Wednesday, which means the government didn’t need to look at extending it further.

Per the ABC, the end of the public safety declaration also means the mandatory isolation rules would end on Thursday, October 13 for Victorians, a day ahead of the national easing of the requirements.

Isolation for people who test positive for COVID-19 will still be strongly recommended. Staying home and away from others when you’re sick is a pretty good rule of thumb, really.

Premier Dan Andrews said mandatory vaccinations would still apply to health workers but other industries will only keep the mandates if employers thinks is necessary.

“Victorians have done an amazing job over the last three years — and this new framework will give people the choice to do what is right for them and their community following the unanimous decision taken at National Cabinet,” Andrews said in a statement.

“We’re making sure there are still requirements in place to protect our dedicated healthcare workers and vulnerable Victorians in high-risk settings like aged care, disability settings and hospitals.”

Other pandemic restrictions have been eased in Victoria in the past couple of months. Working-from-home recommendations were dropped at the start of September and masks on public transport were also lifted last month.