Australia’s COVID isolation rules have had a major shakeup, with national cabinet agreeing to cut the mandatory isolation period from seven days down to five days for asymptomatic cases.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the change only applies to people with no symptoms.

“Clearly, if you have symptoms, we want people to stay home,” he said.

“We want people to act responsibly.”

The Prime Minister said the seven-day isolation period will remain for people who work in aged care and disability care.

READ MORE In Great News For My Immune System, It Looks Like Aussie Winter COVID Cases Have Peaked

The changes will come into effect from Friday 9 September. The paid pandemic leave disaster payment eligibility will also change to reflect the new isolation period.

Albanese didn’t confirm whether paid pandemic leave disaster payments would continue beyond September.

“There is a general view that we need to ensure that people are looked after her need to be looked after,” he said.

“It is a matter of working those issues through and that is what we are meeting in a fortnight’s time because agreement of the extension of pandemic leave is due to conclude at the end of September.”

Mandatory mask-wearing on domestic flights will also be scrapped on Friday 9 September.

BREAKING : national cabinet has agreed to 5 day isolation except for vulnerable settings. @newscomauHQ — Samantha Maiden (@samanthamaiden) August 31, 2022

The announcement follows New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet‘s push for all states and territories to have a consistent approach in their isolation requirements.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said he welcomed new requirements, as long as they were consistent with current health advice.

“I think the time is right for us to get fresh advice. We’ll get that advice tomorrow and I’m inclined to follow that advice,” he said on Tuesday, per The Guardian.

Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes told the ABC he recommended ditching COVID-19 isolation requirements altogether.

“We’re starting to see life return to normal and I think that includes ensuring that we treat COVID-19 as we would treat the flu, measles or anything else,” he said.

“And if people are infectious, they should be staying at home.”

I don’t know about you but I’ll still be masking up on domestic flights.