Victorian police have arrested a 55-year-old man over the disappearance of Russell Hill and Carol Clay, two campers who disappeared early last year.

The Caroline Springs man was reportedly arrested at 5.30pm on Monday, and has been taken in for questioning by police.

“The investigation into the matter remains ongoing and further information will be released when operationally appropriate to do so,” VIC police said in a statement.

Hill and Clay disappeared on March 20, 2020 while out camping in Wonnangatta Valley, which sits in north-eastern Victoria.

The vehicle of the couple and their burnt-out campsite were found shortly after, but the couple have since remained unfound, with no answers as to how they disappeared.

Since then, detectives have been looking for any answers as to the whereabouts of the couple.

“It’s really hard, it’s not getting any better not knowing. It’s just unknown, he just disappeared and you’re just stuck in the middle,” Debbie Hill, daughter of Russell, said last month.

“I really don’t believe he could be alive, he wouldn’t hide.

“You just hope someone will speak up if they know something to help the situation, we just hope that if someone is thinking twice about saying something but they know something to just mention it to CrimeStoppers,” she continued.

“We just want to know what happened and where he is.”

