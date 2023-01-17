Elderly camper Carol Clay was allegedly killed by accident after a scuffle between her lover Russell Hill and the man accused of killing them, a court has heard.

Former Jetstar pilot Gregory Lynn appeared in Melbourne’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday in a preliminary hearing which will decide whether there’s enough evidence against him to face a Supreme Court of Victoria jury trial.

According to Lynn’s barrister Dermott Dann QC, Lynn claims Hill tried to wrestle a shotgun off him which resulted in the firearm going off, killing Clay instantly.

“The two were wrestling over the gun causing an accidental discharge … which struck Ms Clay in the head while positioned on the near side of Hill’s vehicle,” Dann said, per Daily Mail Australia.

Victoria Police forensic officer Mark Gellatly said this version of events was “a possible explanation at this point”.

Gellatly also told the court a stain that was possibly Clay’s blood was found on Hill’s Toyota Landcruiser, but further testing was inconclusive. It was suggested this was because of heat from the fire that burned through the couple’s camp site.

“I’ve taken into consideration that it had the appearance of blood, it behaved like blood, it tested positive to a DNA screen test,” he said per the ABC.

Lynn is facing two murder charges over the disappearance of Carol Clay and Russel Hill, who made national headlines after they disappeared while camping in Victoria in March 2020. Lynn has pleases not guilty to the charges.

The couple’s burnt campsite and Hill’s vehicle were found by Victoria Police in March 2020. Their remains were found a year later in November 2021, days after Lynn was arrested at a remote campsite 1.5 hours south of Wonnangatta.

While a theory for Carol Clay’s death has now been made public, it has not been revealed how Hill is thought to have died.

Police are yet to publicly reveal how they will allege the murders were committed. The hearing is ongoing.