US Authorities Prepare For ‘Mass Casualty’ Event After Bridge Struck By Ship Collapses

US authorities are preparing for a “mass casualty” event after a portion of a bridge collapsed when it was struck by a large boat. It is believed that vehicles were on the bridge during the collapse.

Per The New York Times, just before 1.30am (Eastern Daylight Time), a cargo ship struck Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing a portion of the bridge to collapse into the water below.

According to footage shared on X (formerly Twitter), the ship and a small part of the bridge appeared to catch flame before it fell.

It has been reported that multiple vehicles were on the bridge and that Emergency Responders were on the search for at least seven people who are believed to be in the water.

Following the event, Kevin Cartwright, the director of communication for the Baltimore Fire Department, told the Associate Press at 3am that it was too early to know how many people had been affected by the collapse, however, he has labelled the incident a “developing mass casualty event”.

“This is a dire emergency,” he said.

Cartwright also added that it appeared to be “some cargo or retainers hanging from the bridge”.

Brandon Scott, the mayor of Baltimore, posted a statement to X, confirming that “emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway”.

According to The New York Times, surrounding counties are “joining the rescue effort” following the bridge’s collapse.

As of writing, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries from the collapse.

More to come.

Image source: 9News