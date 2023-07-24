Peep The Fucked Email A Melbourne Gym Sent Clients Urging Them To Stop ‘Being A Fat Slob’

A Melbourne gym is being slammed after one of their coaches sent clients a seriously fucked email that urged them to join a new program in order to “conquer their inner bitch”.

UBX (pronounced you-box) has over 90 boutique gyms across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, and, according to its website, “delivers a unique mix of boxing and strength training across a 12-round circuit in under 45 minutes”.

The site also claims the business is “everything a traditional gym is not”, including being “fun”, “flexible”, “addictive”, and “inclusive”.

However, we’re not sure we can vouch for that, following an email sent by a UBX Clyde North coach that encourages male clients to stop being “fat slobs”.

“I’m putting together a group of men to help me test a new ‘total life overhaul’ program I’ve developed,” the email read.

“Over 12 weeks I’ll be helping them conquer their inner bitch, set their life on an entirely new trajectory, and become one fit, sexy, hard-to-kill motherfucker (AKA a real man).”

I’d argue that a “real man” is someone who’s actually in touch with their “inner bitch” and doesn’t bury their feelings like an emotionally-unavailable droid, but go on…

It continued: “It’ll be painful. But not as painful as being a fat, slow, undisciplined slob for the rest of your life.”

One recipient expressed to PEDESTRIAN.TV that they were “surprised” that the gym “uses fat-shaming as a marketing technique”.

“It’s appalling that it insinuates the idea that to be a ‘real’ man, you have to be a ‘fit, sexy, hard-to-kill motherfucker’,” he said.

He also added that he hasn’t been a client at UBX Clyde North “for upwards of a year” and now, has no plans to return.

“This email gives me the impression that UBX has become an exclusive ‘boys’ club’ reserved only for patrons of toxic masculinity,” the recipient said, noting he already “isn’t the most confident in himself and his body”.

“I feel like being in that environment surrounded by people that share the thoughts outlined in that email would be detrimental to my wellbeing.”

PEDESTRIAN.TV has contacted UBX for comment.

