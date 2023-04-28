I’ve left a few things in Ubers during my time — phone, earrings, vomit — but Uber’s Lost & Found index has arrived to make me feel like the most basic of all bitches, with these backseat bandits forgetting some seriously weird shit.

Like how do you forget something that is the same size as yourself? I will never know.

You ready? Neither, but here goes.

The weirdest things people have left in the back of Ubers:

A girl’s number on a piece of paper who “might be the love of my life” Wedding dress Adult toys Rabbit’s medication Harry Styles concert ticket Olympic gold medal Taxidermy cat Segway scooter A painting of Marilyn Monroe Harry Potter wand Nduja (sausage paste) False teeth Cockpit trainer poster Wedding band Cattle whip Chainsaw A lectern Number plates Birth certificate Tray of lasagne DJ decks Hair extensions Jock strap Robotic pool cleaner Leather bunny ears

I want to be friends with so many of the people these things belonged to. As for the person forgetting a dildo — I just have questions. Where were you going? When did you realise? Did it ultimately ruin how you saw your night or self-care ritual playing out?

READ MORE People Have Dead-Ass Left Whole Leaf Blowers And Sex Toys In The Back Of Ubers This Year

I digress. The index also found the most commonly left behind items, which included: clothing, phones, wallets, jewellery, makeup. Makes sense. As for the most and least forgetful cities? Brisbane was the most organised and left behind the least amount of things, while Perth was losing shit left, right and centre.

I’m not sure if everyone knows this considering people are leaving such mammoth objects behind, but you can retrieve items if you leave them in the back of an Uber (unless it’s vomit, which you will be paying a cleaning fee for — or so I’ve heard).

Go into the Uber app, and then your trips, selecting the ride where you left something behind. You can then tap “find lost item” and “contact driver about lost item”.

Good luck and don’t forget your brain next time you get to your destination.