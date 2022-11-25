A man has been arrested in India in relation to the alleged murder of 24-year-old Queensland woman Toyah Cordingley.

Cordingley was found dead on Wangetti Beach near Cairns, Queensland in 2018, with police at the time confirming her death would be treated as a homicide.

Police then identified nurse Rajwinder Singh as the main suspect. Singh left Australia on a plane to India a few days after Cordingley’s death, per 9News.

In early November, Queensland Police offered a $1 million reward for info.

“We strongly believe there are people in Australia and overseas who could share information about the whereabouts of Rajwinder Singh,” said detective acting superintendent Sonia Smith at the time.

“This is most definitely the time to come forwards and tell us what you know.”

The ABC reported Singh was arrested in New Delhi but had been based in the Punjab region.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said he would appear in court in India and then be extradited to Australia.

“It was never a question of if, but when this day would come,” Carroll said, per the BBC.

“I am very confident we have a strong case to put before the courts.”

Carroll also said process would be “followed” regarding the million dollar reward if the information helped lead to Singh’s arrested, according to the ABC.

“I will happily write out that check myself,” she said.

The Indian government agreed to Australia’s request of an extradition order for Singh in October 2022.

Federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has also released a statement regarding Singh’s arrest.

“Mr Singh is wanted to face prosecution in Queensland in relation to the murder of Toyah Cordingley in 2018,” Dreyfus said.

“This matter is a high priority for the Australian Government, and Australian agencies continue to work closely with Indian authorities to pursue Mr Singh’s extradition to Australia, to enable him to face justice.”

He added that he couldn’t comment further because the matter is currently before the courts in India.