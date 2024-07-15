36 Y.O. Man Arrested After A 28 Y.O. Woman Was Found Dead At A Home In Ipswich, Queensland

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a 28-year-old woman was found dead at a home in Ipswich, Queensland.

Queensland Police responded to a welfare check at around 9.15am on Monday, and found the woman’s body at a home on Flinders Drive in Leichhardt.

Following the tragic discovery, Polair tracked a man travelling in a Toyota Sedan and deployed tyre spikes.

The vehicle came to a stop at Ipswich Boonah Road at Peak Crossing, where one man was arrested at around 10.15am.

The man’s vehicle was taken in for forensic examination. Police have also shared they’re searching for “any items of interest” at Wyaralong Dam, that may have been used in the alleged offence.

No charges have yet been laid.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

More to come.

Image source: Queensland Police