PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Round Theory to introduce you to a more sustainable kind of plonk.

It is pretty darn promising that the folks behind everything from clothing lines to wine brands are constantly finding new ways to be sustainable. One of the bunch leading the way is Round Theory — a wine brand whose crisp drops are not only genuinely delicious but also made with reducing the brand’s carbon footprint in mind.

Now, some brands talk the talk when it comes to their environmental impact — they’ll post a little green leaf on their packaging and claim a product is made out of 5% recycled materials (which most of us can probably sense is complete BS).

On the other hand, Round Theory isn’t quite into greenwashing. Instead, the wine gurus have put their money where their mouth is to make a difference environmentally — which is at the forefront of their brand spanking new Piquette range.

The ‘Piquette’ wine-making method involves minimising waste by using upcycled, pressed grape skins to produce a crisper and more refreshing wine. It’s also a delicious low-alcohol option if you and your pals are looking to keep things low-key. Pretty cool, hey? Otherwise, those poor little, perfectly fine grape skins would’ve rotted away in a landfill, producing not-so-glam C02 instead.

Round Theory also sources its wine from sustainably accredited vineyards and offsets double the amount of carbon used in the production process. You can read more about their dedication to helping Mother Nature here and how their efforts have gone towards conserving the biodiversity in rainforests and parks across Australia, India, Panama and more.

Since RT are all about doing good across the board, their full-strength and vegan-friendly range of Pinot Grigio, Rosé and Savvy B are packed in bottles that are made with clear glass for improved recyclability and lower carbon footprint, and all the cartons the bottles are popped in are made from recycled paper. The brand’s packaging is also made from recyclable aluminium and plastic material, and they’re also shorter than the average wine bottle, meaning less glass and less of a carbon footprint caused by freight travel.

Aren’t the bottles just gorgeous? I feel like it’d fit right at home on the table of one of the many fairy-lit, Scandi-inspired Inner-West sharehouse dinner parties that pop up on your IG story every Sunday arvo.

You can cop their gorgeous Savvy B and crisp Rose at Dan Murphy’s and BWS and enjoy your arvo bevvy in the knowledge that your drink has gone a bit further to be kinder to mother nature.