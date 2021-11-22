South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has announced that folks from Vic and NSW are welcome if they are from Local Government Areas (LGAs) with at least an 80% vaccination rate.

For those wondering, every single LGA in both states has hit 80% except Byron Bay. No shakas for you just yet, Byron.

Travellers will need to show a negative COVID-19 test result taken less than 72 hours prior to arrival. They will also need to use South Australia’s app HealthCheck SA to monitor for any symptoms and get another test within 24 hours of crossing the border.

South Aus has managed to remain COVID free for the majority of Australia’s outbreak, so this is shaping up to be a ripper opportunity to safely get amongst the culture, and by culture we mean wine. Obviously.

Anyway, enough of the boring admin stuff, let’s get to the fun stuff.

1. Chateau Yaldara

A literal chateaux (duh) in the heart of the famous winemaking region. Yaldara covers 80 hectares of land with their oh-so-yummy grape juice orchards.

They even have overnight accommodation so you can continue your boujee antics into the wee hours. Very dangerous indeed.

2. Penfolds

Built in 1911, Penfolds are masters of the premium vintage.

If you’re wanting to blast a hole in your wallet by paying $900 for a wine that won’t be at its optimal drinking age until three decades from now, this is your spot.

3. Wolf Blass

Part man, part four-legged hound, Wolfgang Blass is renowned figure in the Australian winemaking scene. Born in Germany, he worked all over the world perfecting his craft before finally landing in the Barossa.

Enjoy a glass of Australia’s finest vino inside this cellar door.

Special Mention

Often overlooked but absolutely worth a visit for any cabernet connoisseurs is McLaren Vale, located 33kms South of Adelaide.

Cheekily, McLaren Vale is a tad closer to Adelaide’s city centre than the Barossa, but you didn’t hear that from us.