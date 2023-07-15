Man Behind The Dress That Broke The Internet Has Been Charged W/ Attempted Murder Of His Wife

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

The man behind that mind-bending 2010s dress has reportedly been charged with the attempted murder of his wife.

According to The Times, Kier Johnston, who previously went viral for “the dress that broke the internet”, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, where he was charged with the alleged attempted murder of his wife.

It is alleged that the 38-year-old has been involved in a decade-long campaign of serious domestic violence and coercive control, per the publication.

According to The Guardian, Johnston faces charges between April 2019 to March 2022, including allegedly pushing his wife against a wall, shouting at her, throttling her, threatening to kill her and brandishing a knife towards her.

It is also alleged that Johnston attempted to enter a vehicle his wife was in and hitting her through an open window. Johnston also allegedly put her in a headlock and dragged her from a pub after she didn’t want to leave with him

The Guardian also reported that Johnston allegedly isolated his wife from her family and friends and monitored her movements and finances.

Johnston and his wife went viral in 2015 after one of their wedding guests, Caitlin McNeil, posted his mother-in-law’s dress to Tumblr. In McNeil’s post, she expressed that she was unsure about the colour of the dress and asked the ‘net for answers.

Across the world, folks were left bamboozled. Some argued the dress was blue and black, and others claimed it was white and gold. Hence why it is nicknamed “the dress that broke the internet”.

#TheDress was trending all over Twitter, and it got so big that Johnston, his wife, his mother-in-law and McNeil were invited to The Ellen Show to explain the phenomenon.

At its peak, the dress was used in a Salvation Army anti-violence campaign in South Africa.

“Why is it so hard to see black and blue? One in 6 women are victims of abuse. #StopAbuseAgainstWomen,” Salvation Army tweeted alongside the campaign which featured the dress.

Prosecutors alleged the couple’s relationship resulted in a series of violent attacks by Johnston which led to the alleged attempted murder of his wife.

The 38-year-old alleged behaviour built up to a further accusation on March 6 2022, when he reportedly pinned his wife to the ground.

Johnston allegedly strangled her with his hands. It is then alleged he took a knife and brandished it towards her, making threats to her and her life.

Johnston’s case will proceed with a further preliminary hearing before a trial in 2024, The Guardian reports.

Image: YouTube / The Ellen Show