An Aussie Bachelor Contestant Has Reportedly Been Charged With Drug Supply & Money Laundering

The Bachelors contestant Marjorie Griffiths has reportedly been arrested and charged with high-end drug supply and money laundering offences.

Griffiths’ arrest was part of a large-scale police operation which targeted an international organised crime network, per The Saturday Telegraph.



The former reality star was asleep in her home on the Central Coast of NSW when she woke to the sound of the heavily armed target group Strike Force Raptor bashing through her front door.

Marjorie Griffith’s press shot for The Bachelors (Image Source: TV Tonight)

According to the publication, she was arrested in blue silk pyjamas but asked officers if she could get dressed. She later left the house in a different outfit.

The 27-year-old was taken to Gosford Police Station where she was charged. It is not yet known how she will plead to the charges.



Detective Superintendent Peter Faux from the NSW Police Organised Crime Squad alleged to The Saturday Telegraph that Griffiths was part of a large-scale drug operation and a Vietnamese money laundering syndicate which was operating on the Central Coast.



The operation has been under investigation by the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and the NSW Crime Commission since 2022 under Operation Phobetor-Enyo.

12 people across NSW have been charged so far and detectives have seized 300kg of illegal drugs, $2.8 million in cash and 15 firearms.

“We are a very unique squad and when we are onto an organised crime syndicate no one is safe, everyone is at risk,” Faux said, per The Saturday Telegraph.



On The Bachelors, Griffiths was one of Thomas Malucelli‘s suitors. She was described as a “blonde beauty” who would “get pulses racing in the mansion”.

She was the fourth single gal to be sent home. She also told one of the other girls that she looked like a “squashed toilet roll” which, I’ll be honest, is now part of my vernacular.