Police Have Charged A Teenage Boy From Melbourne With The Murder Of 16Y.O. Pasawm Lyhym

A 17-year-old boy charged with murder has fronted a children’s court more than a week after a 16-year-old was fatally stabbed in Melbourne.

Victoria Police confirmed charges had been laid against the Hillside boy — who cannot be identified for legal reasons — on Wednesday, after he handed himself into police late last night.

Per 9News, Pasawm Lyhym was allegedly stabbed in the neck at a bus stop in Sunshine on May 18. The Year 11 student from Melton South was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

As reported by the Guardian, police alleged a fight broke out between two groups from different schools. Two other 16-year-old boys were injured during the altercation, with one taken to hospital and the other treated at the scene.

The 17-year-old boy faced court on Wednesday afternoon, where no plea was entered. His lawyer said the accused’s mother had been forced to move out of her home after receiving “credible threats”, per the ABC.

He will return to court on October 5.

Police have interviewed two other teenage boys, a 17-year-old from Caroline Springs and an 18-year-old from Burnside, in relation to the incident. They were both released without charge pending further inquiries.

