Two teenagers have been charged with murder and attempted murder after a woman was killed and her husband was stabbed at their Queensland home on Boxing Day.

Per the ABC, the couple were attacked in their North Lakes home at about 11.30pm on Monday night after allegedly confronting the intruders. Emma Lovell, 41, was fatally stabbed in the chest and her husband Lee Lovell, 43, was stabbed in the back.

Superintendent John Hallam said the two charged teens fled the house before being arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning alongside another 17-year-old and a 16-year-old. He noted that the Lovells were “trying to defend their home” during the alleged break-in on Monday.

“We were confronted with a horrific scene. Paramedics did all they possibly could. Unfortunately, the lady passed away when she attended the hospital,” he said.

“I still struggle to understand why these types of violent crimes occur. This isn’t a policing problem. We can’t arrest our way out of this.

“It’s a whole community challenge.”

Police are still questioning the other two teenagers taken into custody and have apparently had “prior contact” with all four teens.

The Guardian reports the teens charged with murder have been denied police bail and are due to appear in Brisbane children’s court.