A massive fire has occurred near Sydney’s Central Station.

The fire broke out on Randle Street in Surry Hills, right near the bustling Central Station.

It appears an apartment building has caught fire, with parts having collapsed.

Per Nine News, the flame also engulfed a car outside the building.

The fire in Sydney looks to have ripped through the entire building pic.twitter.com/nAE7lw0FJ8 — casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) May 25, 2023

“The vision is absolutely distressing, we know that some of the walls have fallen, we can see that some of the windows have exploded and I think what’s taken us all by surprise is just how noisy this has been,” ABC’s Harriet Tatham told ABC News.

“There have been several explosions directly across the road from Central Station and the light rail stop, surrounded by thousands of people.

“The fire has totally engulfed the inside of the building. We understand that bricks have fallen onto nearby cars and there have been small spot fires that have gone onto nearby balconies that crews are trying to put out.

“Police have said it’s unclear if this building is vacant or not, at this stage that’s incredibly distressing. Firefighters are attacking it from two directions.”

(Source: Supplied by Matty Galea).

(Source: Supplied by Ky Stewart).

Woah huge fire in the heart of Surry Hills right now in Sydney, sent by @annamccrea37 @abcnews @abcsydney. pic.twitter.com/HMQGwmvr2T — Evelyn Leckie (@Evelyn_Leckie) May 25, 2023

The light rail service between Circular Quay and Moore Park has been momentarily suspended.

More to come.