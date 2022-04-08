Godspeed to anyone at Sydney Airport on Friday because it appears to be absolute bloody chaos. As if trying to work out those automatic bag drop thingos wasn’t stressful enough. And Qantas CEO Alan Joyce reckons it’s partly passengers’ fault. Sure, Jan.

Thousands of folks at Sydney Airport have experienced fucked queues for the second day in a row.

Journos, TikTokers and hopeful travellers shared absolutely wild footage from the airport.

scenes at sydney airport right now…this is the security check line pic.twitter.com/254fcohUe4 — MS @🇦🇺 gp (@mxhsin10) April 8, 2022

domestic departures check in line at sydney airport is batshit insane pic.twitter.com/P8LJ2VmYGi — claire (@cloxic) April 8, 2022

Sydney Airport WTF pic.twitter.com/52nf2dlQoc — Tom Steinfort (@tomsteinfort) April 7, 2022

Sydney airport is absolutely insane. Security line starts inside and snakes back and forth, then it goes outside and snakes back and forth, then you can go back inside and snakes back and forth. Flights are delayed because they can't get humans through fast enough! pic.twitter.com/NpE2AiNJkh — James Ryall (@jgryall) April 7, 2022

Friend at Sydney Airport reports that for the second day running, security queues are absolutely untenable and causing chaos. pic.twitter.com/ei6OSh2hb0 — Leigh Sales (@leighsales) April 7, 2022

Those videos just triggered my flight anxiety in a huge way. Getting a plane can be nerve-inducing anyway, let alone having to queue on the street just to enter the airport.

According to Alan Joyce, part of the reason for the queues is because customers aren’t “match fit” for travel.

“I went through the airport on Wednesday and people forget they need to take out their laptops and they need to take out their aerosols,” Joyce said in a press conference.

“So that is taking longer to get through the queue.”

But as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, three of the eight security lanes in Terminal Two were shut on Friday. Perhaps that triggered some of the delays then Alan?

Joyce said that airports were missing workers because of COVID.

“Some days we come in and we have nearly 50 per cent absenteeism,” he said.

Both Sydney Airport workers and passengers have taken to the internet to voice their frustrations at the situation. It’s important to remember that shit like this isn’t the workers’ fault. They’re trying their bloody best in these situations.

Line to get through Sydney Airport security right now is about an hour from start to finish, with marshals fast-tracking people at risk of missing their flights and handing out water and rain ponchos. Could not be more helpful and friendly given the circumstances. — Brad Nash (@bradgalriri) April 8, 2022

90 min to get through security at #SydneyAirport. Luckily saw the drama and left to get here early. Now relaxing with a wine at @virginaustralia while I wait for flight. Security staff jovial, chatting as I was randomly searched.… saw no sign of ‘inexperienced travellers’. pic.twitter.com/NTkAtNxx1q — Greg Allan (@gregallan18) April 8, 2022

My flight to Melbourne is 17 minutes quicker than the amount of time I just spent queuing at Sydney airport. — Frank (@FrankLi) April 7, 2022

Meanwhile at Sydney airport. A line to get in the line. pic.twitter.com/jVBQbMgZdx — Michelle Elias (@michelle_lias) April 8, 2022

I’m flying to Melbourne today and from what I can tell online Sydney airport is looking… cooked. — Gabbi Bolt (@GabbiBolt) April 8, 2022

As someone who works at Sydney Airport, please be kind to us, we are trying to get you to where you need/want to be. Short staffed due to being dead quiet for like 1.5 years and then suddenly going full speed once the borders opened. We get it, it’s hard for us too — louis (@louis20016) April 8, 2022

Like Alan Joyce, Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert pointed to COVID as a reason for the delays. Surprise.

Culbert gave passengers an apology as per the ABC.

“We’re facing a perfect storm at the moment,” he said.

“Traffic numbers are picking up, travellers are inexperienced after two years of not travelling, and the close contact rules are making it hard to fill shifts and staff the airport.

“We encourage everyone to get to the airport early and thank everyone for being patient as the industry gets back on its feet.”

Kind of a shitty apology if you partially blame the people you’re apologising to during it if you ask me.

If you’re planning on flying out of Sydney Airport maybe rock up early with a drink, a snack and a 700 page book. And remember to take your aerosols out of your bag in case Alan Joyce sees and publicly shames you.