South Australia is undeniably one of the most diverse holiday locations in Oz. The state has got wineries, award-winning restaurants, fine architecture, boutique hotels and natural wonders out the wahzoo, and luckily for us, there’s never been a cheaper time to head there.

If you’re in desperate need of a holiday (I can guess it’s probably a ‘yes’) but currently scrambling for cash, the South Australian Tourism Commission is giving away a bunch of Great State Vouchers that’ll score you $200 off some of the best experiences SA has to offer.

All you need to do to be in the running to win one is enter this ballot on Monday 7th March — it’s that simple, people. It’s open to all Aussies aged 18 and over, and the vouchers can be redeemed on activities like shark-cage diving, helicopter rides over picturesque wineries, guided food and wine tours, and so much more.

Here’s a lil’ list of some of the epic experiences on offer that you can get discounted with :

Oyster Farm Tours – Experience Coffin Bay for $150, where you’ll get a once in a lifetime seafood dining experience along the Eyre Peninsula.

Calypso Star Charters — Swim with sealions for $115 on an eco-certified, interactive underwater tour.



Flinders Ranges Odysseys – Score $200 off and explore one of Australia's most gorgeous mountain ranges with expert tour guides.

Barristers Block – Nab a quaint and gorgeous overnight farm stay with harvest plates and wine pairings for just $49.50 per person.

There are 60,000 vouchers to be won, so you’d have to be pretty dang silly not to put yourself in the running.

If you are one of the lucky 60,000 to nab a voucher, you’ll be able to book experiences from 10 March until the end of May (hot tip: make the most of your Easter long weekend with it).

You with a glass of vino in hand, thanking yourself for entering the Great State ballot.

South Australian Tourism Commission’s chief executive Rodney Harrex said they doubled the number of vouchers available this year after an overwhelming 48,000 experiences were booked throughout 2021.

See? You’d be silly to even think about missing out on this op. Get balloting, peoples.