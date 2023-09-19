Another Woman Has Reported Sexual Assault Allegations Against Russell Brand, UK Police Confirm

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

London Police have shared that another woman has reported she was sexually assaulted by Russell Brand in the early 2000s following the documentary exposé that aired the allegations against him over the weekend.

Police said the woman alleged she had been assaulted by Brand in Soho, central London, in 2003.

“Officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support,” the Metropolitan Police statement said, per SBS News.

“We first spoke with The Sunday Times on Saturday, 16 September and have since made further approaches to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual offence is aware of how to report this to the police.”

In case you haven’t been across this story, a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and the TV show Channel 4 Dispatches aired on Sunday morning Australian time which alleged five women had been sexually assaulted by Russell Brand between the years 2006 and 2013.

Four of the alleged victims agreed to speak to the BBC on anonymous recordings, including a woman who alleged she was in an emotionally and sexually abusive relationship with Brand when he was 31 and she was just 16-years-old.

Another woman alleged Brand had sexually assaulted her at his home in Los Angeles, and said she had attended a rape crisis centre that same day.

The harrowing allegations prompted a wave of other problematic resurfaced videos of Brand, as well as past comments celebrities had made about him that now raise an eyebrow.

Brand, for his part, released a YouTube video the day before the documentary went live in which he refuted all its claims and insisted his sexual encounters had always been consensual.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” the actor said.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and, as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

“Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual.

“I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.”

Image: Getty Images / Mike Marsland