Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe has been shot during a campaign speech in the city of Nara.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reports that Abe was rushed to hospital after collapsing and is in a “state of cardiopulmonary arrest” and “showing no vital signs” after visibly bleeding from his chest.

Many believe him to be dead as a result, but there has been no confirmation as of yet.

Per the Guardian, Abe was reportdely shot from behind with a shotgun in what is believed to be an assassination attempt.

According to NHK, one man has been taken into custody after the shooting.

BREAKING: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at a campaign event Friday, broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japanese police sources. NHK reported Abe was showing no vital signs. At least two gunshots were heard on-site.



More to come. https://t.co/vDgmlt99UQ — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) July 8, 2022

BREAKING:

Former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe has been shot and injured, received bullet(s) in chest, being rushed to hospital in Nara city. He had just delivered a speech there pic.twitter.com/dHaBYdVJfb — خالد (@khalid_pk) July 8, 2022

Shinzo Abe was at a campaign event making a speech before Japan’s upper house elections this Sunday.

More to come as the story unfolds.