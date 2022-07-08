Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe has been shot during a campaign speech in the city of Nara.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK reports that Abe was rushed to hospital after collapsing and is in a “state of cardiopulmonary arrest” and “showing no vital signs” after visibly bleeding from his chest.
Many believe him to be dead as a result, but there has been no confirmation as of yet.
Per the Guardian, Abe was reportdely shot from behind with a shotgun in what is believed to be an assassination attempt.
According to NHK, one man has been taken into custody after the shooting.
Shinzo Abe was at a campaign event making a speech before Japan’s upper house elections this Sunday.
More to come as the story unfolds.
