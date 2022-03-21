Believe it or not, it’s already been around two weeks since cricketing legend Shane Warne died. Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the public will have access to a limited amount of free tickets to the state memorial service for Warnie.

In case you missed it, Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Thai resort island Koh Samui on March 4.

It was announced shortly after that alongside a private funeral for the Aussie icon, there will also be a public memorial service at the MCG on March 30.

Dan Andrews tweeted out on Tuesday morning that if you would like to attend the memorial service you can grab a ticket for free.

“We’ve got some details locked in for Warnie’s memorial at the MCG,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The service will begin at 7pm, 30 March.

“Free tickets will be available for booking from today at 3pm.

“And don’t worry – if you can’t make it, the memorial will be livestreamed.”

How do I get my ticket to the memorial service?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to secure a free ticket to Warnie’s memorial service.

Multiple seats will be reserved for family, friends and other invited guests.

The remaining seats will be available to the public. Tickets will become available at 3pm, March 22 (that’s today) and can be snagged via Ticketek.

Once we’re closer to 3pm, you can check this page or the Ticketek home page to get your tickets.

How can I view the memorial livestream?

If you miss out on tix or just don’t live anywhere near the MCG and still want to pay your respects, don’t worry! There’s a livestream that will be available to you right here on the Victoria Government’s website.

Obviously, there won’t be much action if you click the link now, but closer to the time of the actual event you’ll be able to access the stream.

Shane Warne’s private funeral was held on Sunday in Moorabbin and was attended by his three kids Jackson, Brooke and Summer as well as his parents Keith and Brigette.

Approximately 80 other guests were there, including Warne’s close friend Eddie McGuire, who was the MC for the event.