Kiwi actor extraordinaire and all round ripper bloke Sam Neill has made the shocking announcement that he is being treated for stage three blood cancer. Cancer NSW defines a stage three cancer as when the “cancer is larger or has spread into nearby tissues or lymph nodes”.

Neill wrote about the diagnosis in his memoir “Did I Ever Tell You This?” which is set to be released on March 21.

“The thing is, I’m crook. Possibly dying. I may have to speed this up,” Neill penned in the book’s opening chapter per the ABC.

He recently spoke to The Guardian at length about his health in an interviewed where he revealed he’ll be receiving chemotherapy for the remainder of his life despite being in remission.

“I found myself with nothing to do,” he said, explaining why he chose to begin writing the book while getting treatment for the late-stage blood cancer.

“I’m used to working. I love working. I love going to work.

“I love being with people every day and enjoying human company and friendship and all these things.

“Suddenly I was deprived of that. And I thought, ‘what am I going to do?”

The Hollywood leading man is currently 75 years of age but is still a mainstay fixture of big ticket productions.

He recently starred in 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, reprising his role as Dr. Alan Grant from the original series.

In his spare time, Neill runs vineyards in New Zealand’s Central Otago region.

“I can’t pretend that the last year hasn’t had its dark moments,” he continued, reflecting on his battle with cancer before going public with it.