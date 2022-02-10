The Jurassic Park film franchise is about to become extinct and the first trailer for the final flick, Jurassic World Dominion, has just arrived.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the final flick sees OG cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum join forces with newcomers Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after the events of the last flick in which Isla Nublar was destroyed and the dinosaurs were set free.

Now, they’re roaming the human world and causing the destruction of life as we know it.

The final flick will see our heroes band together and protect the planet from the roaring threat.

Have a peek at the trailer below:

The film features new cast members DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

The movie’s returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

The Jurassic Park cinematic universe kicked off way back in 1993 and it’s finally coming to a sad end, but I’m sure it’ll go out with a bloody bang!

Jurassic World Dominion is set to land in cinemas on June 9.