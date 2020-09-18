Don’t freak out but there’s a Jurassic Park VR game coming soon and yes, it means you get to physically run away from dinosaurs.

I have an unhealthy obsession with Jurassic Park, so you can imagine my sheer delight when I woke up this morning to find out that a new game, entitled Jurassic World: Aftermath, is coming soon to Oculus Quest.

READ MORE Sam Neill & Jeff Goldblum Singing Duets On A Jurassic World Filming Break Will Soothe Your Soul

We don’t know much about the game just yet, but I assure you, that did not stop me from losing my mind over it all morning.

The game is set two years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, sending you back to the island to recover some important information. However, it turns out a bunch of dinosaurs survived the volcanic eruption, which is… not good for you trying to retrieve the missing data.

“You just crash landed onto Isla Nublar and Velociraptors are stalking your every move. Your only path to safety is to think quickly and move fast,” the website reads.

Basically, from what we can see so far, you’re tasked with making your way around the island to gather the missing documents while avoiding becoming a dinosaur’s lunch.

“To survive, you’ll need to explore the research facility, solve puzzles, and find ways to outsmart the ferocious Velociraptors that are stalking your every move — all in fully immersive VR.”

Unfortunately, it’s an animated game, which is far less exciting than the CGI version I was hoping for. But let’s be real here, you’re running around trying not to be eaten by dinosaurs, so there are literally zero complaints from me.

But, on a more positive note, the game looks like it’ll be more of a horror experience, rather than an adventure and hoo boy, I am EXCITED to be stalked by some velociraptors.

The news comes as the final instalment in the film series, Jurassic World: Dominion, began filming this week.

There’s no word on a release date or price just yet, but we’ll be sure to update you as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, feast your eyes on this trailer, which (for now) is the closest we’ll get to dinosaurs.