In amongst the doom and gloom of this truly awful year comes Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum seated at a piano singing a couple of classic tunes together. Real wholesome shit.

The pair have reunited on the set of Jurassic World: Dominion in the UK, where they’ve reprised their roles as Dr Alan Grant (Neill) and Dr Ian Malcolm (Goldblum). They’ve also joined Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler from the original Jurassic Park trilogy.

Neill shared their performances of A Fine Romance from 1936 flick Swing Time and I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face from 1964’s My Fair Lady on social media.

“It’s a day off. So we’ve been singing a bunch of old songs,” Neill shared on Instagram.

“Jeff won’t practice, so it’s first go or nothing.”

And it really, truly is in the best way possible.

Neill getting the giggles is PRECIOUS.

And, my personal favourite: I Remember You by Frank Ifield.

Consider my day significantly improved.

Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, is slated for release in 2021.

The exact plot of the third instalment is still being kept under lock and key. In the meantime, you can catch the original flicks plus the more recent ones across a bunch of streaming services.

They’re all scattered at the moment, but you can find Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and The Lost World on Stan. The full original trilogy is also available on Amazon Prime. Or, you can just rent the whole lot on Google Play and alike.

All the films were available on Netflix not too long ago, but have since been pulled.

Trevorrow also released a short film last year, which takes place after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It’s called Battle at Big Rock and it follows a family of four whose encounter with dinosaurs at the Big Rock National Park becomes a terrifying fight for survival.

It’s also completely free to watch on YouTube.