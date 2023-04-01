A South Australian Macca’s has been forced to implement added security features after an increase in violence towards staff. Making it the first establishment of its kind in the state to do so.

The Adelaide Macca’s which is located on Hindley Street has been forced to implement plastic screen barriers after an uptick in customers abusing staff.

The screens were ordered by Safe Work SA and installed earlier this week to try to combat the violence staff have been copping in recent years.

As per Yahoo!News, Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association (SDA) Secretary Josh Peak is glad these changes are finally being made.

“McDonald’s Hindley Street is a hot bed for violence and abuse and it’s great to see SafeWork SA act to keep workers safe,” he said in a statement.

“For several years, [the store] has failed to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of its employees and introduce proper security measures…this is a significant improvement.”

The measures come after a spate of increasingly violent incidents directed at staff working at the Hindley Street store.

The changes to Macca’s are also welcomed with open arms by locals on social media, with many expressing that the health and safety of staff should always be top priority.

Actually embarrassing as a South Australian it has come to this. The behaviour of some individuals in the community leaves a lot to be desired @SafeWorkSA is to be commended here — Jose Esteban Jr (@bacardi_jr) March 30, 2023

“Actually embarrassing as a South Australian it has come to this. The behaviour of some individuals in the community leaves a lot to be desired,” one person said on Twitter.

“Good. No worker deserves that,” another said.

“Definitely need it there. Hindley street after dark, not a safe place,” a third person said on a 9 News Facebook post.

Hopefully these screens promote some positive change when it comes to respecting fast food workers.

If you happen to find yourself in Hindley Macca’s – or any Macca’s – after a night out, try to not be a dickhead.