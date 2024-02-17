Putin’s Biggest Political Rival Has Died Suddenly Aged 47 & Nothing To Else See Here, Move Along

Fierce critic of Vladamir Putin and leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, has died suddenly at the age of 47. Navalny died in prison after collapsing suddenly. World leaders such as Joe Biden have already pointed the finger at Putin.

Navalny was one of the most vocal critics of the Russian president, and had been in jail since 2021 with a 19 year sentence for criminal charges of fraud. Navalny always argued these charges were only to keep him silenced.

A statement from the Russian Government claims Navalny “felt unwell after a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness” on Friday. He could not be resuscitated.

As well as being the leader of the Russian opposition, Navalny was a lawyer and supporter of bringing democracy to Russia.

(Photo by Yauhen Yerchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Though his death is now under investigation, leaders across the world have not held back from saying there is blood on president Putin’s hands.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did,” said US President Joe Biden.

“Make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “it is obvious that he was killed by Putin.”

“Putin doesn’t care who dies — only for him to hold his position. This is why he must hold onto nothing. Putin must lose everything and be held responsible for his deeds.”

“Whatever your thoughts about Alexei Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin,” said the Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics.

In Australia, politicians such as Penny Wong and Peter Dutton have also both said they hold Russia responsible for the death of Navalny.

Anthony Albanese has said governments need “to call out the behaviour of authoritarians like Vladimir Putin”.

“We hold Vladimir Putin and the Russian regime responsible for this death in prison,” the Australian PM said.

“Vladimir Putin is an authoritarian, and we have a divide in the world between authoritarian regimes and democracies.”

The suspicion of foul play is more evident in the case of Navalny’s death after he went into a coma in 2020 after being poisoned with Novichok.

(Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Look, PEDESTRIAN.TV is certainly not accusing Putin of having Navalny taken out for political reasons. No way, Jose.

The fact that Navalny died suddenly at a young age is a tragedy, and the fact he HAPPENED to be the leader of the Russian opposition is just a coincidence.

Just like how it’s a coincidence that Wagner military boss Yevgeny Prigozhin died suddenly in a plane explosion a few weeks after opposing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Or how it’s a coincidence previous Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was randomly shot in the Kremlin in 2015.

Or how it’s a coincidence that oil executive Ravil Maganov fell out a window after opposing the Ukraine invasion in 2022.

Or how it’s a coincidence politician Pavel Antov also fell out of a window in 2022.

And how it will be a coincidence when I fall out of a window after writing this list.