At long last: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women by a New York jury, a landmark victory for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to go public with misconduct allegations against abusive men in power.

The 67-year-old was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, in 2013.

The jury acquitted Weinstein on two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carried a potential life sentence, and first-degree rape of Ms Mann.

Following the trial, Judge James Burke ordered Weinstein be taken to be jail immediately.

ABC reports that court officers handcuffed Weinstein and led him out via a side door without the use of the walker he relied on for much of the trial.

Weinstein’s lawyers promised to appeal the verdict.

“Harvey is unbelievably strong. He took it like a man,” defence attorney Donna Rotunno said.

In a watershed moment for his victims, Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison, while the third-degree rape count is punishable by up to four years.

Set your calendars for March 11 as he is set to be sentenced.