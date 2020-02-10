CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual abuse.

A few days ago, New York Times’ podcast The Daily dropped a massive episode – an interview with Donna Rotunno, one of the attorneys behind Harvey Weinstein‘s legal strategy.

The interview – helmed by Megan Twohey, one of the reporters who broke the original Weinstein story for NYT – was full of interesting, conversation-starting content. But none more so, it seems, than this quote from Rotunno.

I was almost done interviewing Weinstein’s defense attorney when I decided to ask one more question: had she ever been sexually assaulted? “I have not,” she said at 23:50. “Because I would never put myself in that position.” Then things really heated up. https://t.co/l1ExsBCgHX — megan twohey (@mega2e) February 7, 2020

Naturally, Rotunno’s comment has riled up the entirety of womankind, pretty much. It didn’t take long for people to start using the hashtag #WhereIPutMyself, which seems to have been started by Rachel Denhollander:

Weinstein's attorney says she's never been abused because she wouldn't put herself "in that position." . Tell Weinstein's lawyer what position you "put yourself in." 1. In a Bible study. I was 7. 2. In the care of a famous doctor.#whereIputmyself https://t.co/SIQpLFmsG2 — Rachael Denhollander (@R_Denhollander) February 8, 2020

She’s encouraging women to show how sexual misconduct, abuse and rape can occur anywhere, to anyone – and the acts have nothing to do with women “putting themselves” in any position.

1. Simply being a toddler in my home, where my parents regular drug use exposed me to a number of unsafe men they brought over to party 2. Staying overnight with friends from church as a teenager #whereiputmyself https://t.co/n2l4vL5B7B — Stephanie Tait (@StephTaitWrites) February 8, 2020

I was walking across the street to get a sandwich. #WhereIPutMyself https://t.co/EjNGTadpsE — Shelby Rufkahr (@ShelbyJasper) February 7, 2020

In a sleeping bag, trying to go to sleep in my cabin at summer camp.#WhereIPutMyself — Ross E. Cheit (@ProfCheit) February 8, 2020

My rapist was known to me so when he knocked on my door I opened it unknowingly letting him in. I had no idea what would happen next. I was frozen w terror & felt so humiliated. I blamed myself for many years for opening my door & not screaming. #WhereIPutMyself — Weslee (@weskoest) February 8, 2020

I was home, my husband was in another room with our small children. We thought he was a friend. #whereiputmyself https://t.co/MRfv7IzaZ8 — RaidMom (@Raid_Mom) February 8, 2020

The thread is well worth a read to understand how rape, abuse and sexual misconduct can happen anywhere, at any time, and no amount of policing your own behaviour as a woman can completely protect you from it happening to you.

Once again, can we stop blaming victims and focus on the real evil here – those who rape, abuse, and harass women.