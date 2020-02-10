CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual abuse.

A few days ago, New York Times’ podcast The Daily dropped a massive episode – an interview with Donna Rotunno, one of the attorneys behind Harvey Weinstein‘s legal strategy.

The interview – helmed by Megan Twohey, one of the reporters who broke the original Weinstein story for NYT – was full of interesting, conversation-starting content. But none more so, it seems, than this quote from Rotunno.

Naturally, Rotunno’s comment has riled up the entirety of womankind, pretty much. It didn’t take long for people to start using the hashtag #WhereIPutMyself, which seems to have been started by Rachel Denhollander:

She’s encouraging women to show how sexual misconduct, abuse and rape can occur anywhere, to anyone – and the acts have nothing to do with women “putting themselves” in any position.

The thread is well worth a read to understand how rape, abuse and sexual misconduct can happen anywhere, at any time, and no amount of policing your own behaviour as a woman can completely protect you from it happening to you.

Once again, can we stop blaming victims and focus on the real evil here – those who rape, abuse, and harass women.

READ MORE Brad Pitt Threatened To Kill Harvey Weinstein For Harassing Gwyneth Paltrow
Image: Getty Images