Thanks for signing up!

The White House has confirmed President Donald Trump‘s younger brother, Robert Trump, has died in hospital aged 71.

No information was provided about the cause of his death, other than that he passed “peacefully”.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” the President said in a statement.

“He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again.”

American media reported that Robert Trump had been seriously ill, but it exact illness has not been confirmed. He previously spent a week in intensive care in June, and had been hospitalised again since Friday.

Trump announces that his brother Robert, whom he visited Friday in New York, died tonight pic.twitter.com/DJnYnbxzd2 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 16, 2020

Robert was the youngest of the five Trump siblings, and also followed in Donald’s footsteps in real estate at the Trump Organisation.

But unlike his older brother, he shied away from the public eye. He Leaves behind his ex-wife, and had no children.

“His memory will live on in my heart forever,” the President said.

“Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

More to come.