Over 900K Ppl Have Already Voted In The Referendum ’Cos The Early Bird Gets The Democracy Snag

Even though the big day is now only a week away, more than 900,000 forward thinking Aussies have already voted in the Voice to Parliament referendum, according to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC).

The early voting centres are open, which means that anyone who is unable to cast their Yes/No ballot on October 14 are able to have their say.

According to data from the AEC, the first three days of pre-polling have resulted in 903,570 votes at early polling centres.

But what do you do if you’re one of the people who has to vote early?

How and why do people vote early?

You might be one of the millions of Australian’s who will vote early. This could be for a multitude of reasons, such as if on polling day you are:

Seriously ill or in hospital

Detained or in prison

Outside of your electorate

Unable to attend a polling venue for religious reasons

Living more than 8km away from a polling venue

Don’t think you can just lie about it though, no chuckin’ a sickie on voting day!

The AEC check with every person who comes to a pre-polling venue by asking if they are eligible for voting early. However, they do not ask any further questions.

Now you might be wondering, “if the votes are sent early, can they be counted early too?” Which is a fair question!

However, the AEC do NOT count votes early. As the patron saint of Australian Elections Antony Green once tweeted:

Nothing is counted until 6pm on election night — Antony Green – elections (@AntonyGreenElec) May 2, 2019

This is to ensure that all votes are kept anonymous, and none are lost, counted twice, or tampered with. The AEC is incredibly by the books — and their social media game is A++.

Other methods for voting include voting over the phone, which can be carried out in any location and is helpful for voters who suffer from vision impairment. Of the 900K who have already voted, mobile votes have made up approximately 41,000.

More accessibility info on voting support for people with disabilities can be found here.

You can also vote early through postal voting.

What is postal voting?

This means that you get sent an official ballot by the AEC, and do not need to turn up to a polling venue on the date of a vote/election.

You can apply to be a postal voter at any time, and can even apply to be a one-off postal voter for a single electoral event.

A referendum postal vote. Source: Getty.

Postal voters must ensure that their vote is completed and sealed by 6pm on voting day, and that the AEC receive their ballot no later than 13 days after.

In the federal election last year, almost 1.8 million Aussies had their say via a postal vote.

Just like other early voting methods, postal votes are not counted in any different way to standard votes! The only difference is that they take more time, depending on those people whose mail doesn’t arrive to the AEC officials until that final 13th day!

Why doesn’t everyone vote early?

Now you forward thinking girlies might be plotting away right now, thinking to yourself: “Hey, if I vote early, I can have my Saturday off without having to spend ages in a line while waiting to vote! What’s wrong with that?”

As much as voting and time management are my two most favourite things, the AEC strongly encourage you to vote on the day of democracy with the rest of the country.

Everyone voting early can lead to a decrease in voter turnout, and also might mean that more uninformed votes are made that wouldn’t have happened, if the voter had waited ’til the correct day.

Additionally, the AEC have prepared for everyone to vote in mass on October 14, such as preparing the correct amount of volunteers for that day. If everyone tried to vote early, it would end up causing more chaos than convenience.

Plus why would you want to vote early anyway if it means missing out on a delicious Democracy Sausage? It’s our nation’s finest and only delicacy.