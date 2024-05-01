A Queensland property has hit the market in a state of utter disarray after its previous tenants were allegedly evicted by police. What does the landlord have to say about the this property? Nothing good, that’s for sure.

The Machans Beach property in Cairns, Queensland is going for $820,000. It sits 100m from the beach (a perk!) and is absolutely filled with trash, clothes and food waste (not a perk!).

It also comes with an attached restaurant (not sure how to feel about that one) and according to the landlord, needs about $30,000 spent on it to fix it up.

However the main thing that has captivated/disgusted Aussies are the pictures that have been chosen to sell this property to the public.

I’m talking a tub of rice filled with meat(?), a teddy bear laying face down ass up on a dining table and an assortment of random bottles and plastics scattered across the place. Charming.

I feel like I wasn’t meant to see this… (Source: Domain via Rent Better Team).

A feature not a flaw. (Source: Domain via Rent Better Team).

Not ideal. (Source: Domain via Rent Better Team).

“One major reason there is a rental crisis is that ever fewer people are prepared to landlord,” wrote landlord Robert Zmeskal on the property listing.

“I don’t blame the tenants for this kind of behaviour because nobody is ever to blame for their behaviour.

“Nor do I blame the government or should that be the MisGovernment (sic) for they are elected by the people.

“That leaves only… me… so I am to blame… for giving them so many chances to catch up with the rent and for waiting till (sic) they were so far behind in their rent and for making a minor clerical error in the eviction form so the judge dismissed the case and I had to start the six week process again. What fun!”

Yes, this was all written on the property description.

Zmeskal told the Cairns Post that police allegedly evicted the tenants.

Per the property description, the house “does not flood”, despite reportedly being the victim of notable flood damage from Cyclone Jasper in December.

The area has also been the target of multiple complaints to council, after trash was allegedly spotted in the middle of the road.

But hey, for a small price of $820,000 and a few bottles of Raid, this place could be yours.