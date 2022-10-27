CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses the alleged murder and alleged violence against women.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder following the discovery of an 18-year-old woman’s body — his ex-girlfriend — in southeast Queensland bushland early on Sunday morning.

Per the ABC, Aaron Daniel Mitchelson Huckel faced Maroochydore Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the alleged murder of Emily Nicole Thompson. He was charged with murder and moving a corpse. He did not apply for bail and was remained in custody.

Police will allege that Huckel met up with Thompson at a carpark in Strathpine in Brisbane’s northern suburbs on Saturday afternoon. Thompson’s body was found by police at 3am on Sunday morning in bushland near Nambour, approximately an hour north of the alleged meeting place.

Moreton District Crime Group Detective Inspector Ben Fadian said in a press conference at the weekend that officers tracked Huckel and found him at a nearby service station in Nambour at around 8pm. Investigations into Huckel and Thompson’s relationship — which allegedly ended recently — are ongoing.

“[They had been in an] intimate relationship that recently ended,” Fadian said.

“The family of the young lady have been advised … they are devastated.”

Per 7News, Fadian said there was no recorded history of either of them being in contact with police about domestic violence orders. He also confirmed there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the alleged murder.

“There was no history there, but it doesn’t matter, it’s unacceptable,” Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said in a press conference on Monday.

Three crime scenes have been established linked to the alleged murder: the Strathpine carpark, the Nambour petrol station and the nearby bushland where Thompson’s body was found.

Tributes for Thompson have flowed following her death. Her principal at Pine Rivers State High School told the ABC the school community was “deeply shocked” by her passing.

“She was an enthusiastic, high-achieving and friendly student who will be greatly missed by all her friends and teachers,” he said.

“Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the family, caregivers, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Police have asked anyone with information, especially about a white Ford Mustang or a blue Mazda3 near the Rob Ackers Sports Reserve in Strathpine on Saturday afternoon, to come forward.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.