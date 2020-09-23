Quaden Bayles and his family will reportedly receive $200,000 in damages as a result of legal action against News Corp columnist Miranda Devine, who falsely claimed the nine-year-old Indigenous boy lied about being bullied.

The Guardian Australia reports the boy and his mother, Yarraka Bayles, have reached a settlement with the journo, with the details of that agreement to be heard in federal court on Friday.

While the nitty-gritty details of that settlement will remain under wraps, the outlet claims Quaden and Yarraka will both receive around $100,000. His share will remain in a trust until he turns 18.

Bayles, who lives with a form of dwarfism, became a public figure earlier this year when Yarraka shared footage of her son crying.

In the video, the boy said he wanted to self-harm as a result of the bullying he faced.

The clip elicited a strong response, and a crowdfunding campaign in his name soon raised $700,000 in support of anti-bullying charities.

In a very sweet move, young Quaden Bayles was also invited to lead the NRL’s Indigenous squad onto the field for their All Star clash in February.

"If you get bullied just stand up for yourself." 9-year-old Murri boy, Quaden tackles bullying head-on and receives an outstanding community response. #EXCLUSIVE #QuadenBayles pic.twitter.com/UEJBPiP1Js — NITV (@NITV) February 21, 2020

Taking to Twitter in February, Devine reshared a post which falsely claimed Bayles was, in fact, an actor.

“That’s really rotten if this was a scam,” Devine wrote. “Hurts genuine bullying victims.”

Devine also suggested someone was “coaching the kid to say those things that no nine year old would say.”

The family launched legal proceedings against Devine in August. The columnist’s original tweets about Bayles have been removed, but she used the platform to apologise last Saturday.

“In February this year I posted some comments on my personal Twitter account about Quaden Bayles and his mother Yarraka,” Devine wrote.

“I now know those comments were hurtful and untrue. I sincerely apologise to the Bayles for those comments.”

Earlier, speculation mounted over who will be liable for the payout: Devine herself, or her employer, News Corp, which has previously asserted that Devine’s statement was made by her and her alone.

The Guardian Australia states it is currently unclear who will foot the bill, and News Corp did not respond to the outlet for comment.