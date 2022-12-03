Two Qantas baggage handlers at an undisclosed airport in Melbourne have been stood down after footage of them mercilessly throwing luggage around went viral. It’s giving Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson during his WWE days.

After only being published on Friday, the video has received a whopping 1.5 million views on TikTok.

For reference, here is The Rock, Rock Bottom-ing John Cena. Spot the difference.

It was then re-shared to Twitter, where at the time of writing, it had reached 260,000 views.

And this is why you don’t check bags if you can help it. This is reportedly off a Qantas flight in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/Pr7qvTWqkc — Rachael (@RachaelHasIdeas) December 2, 2022

According to The Age, the baggage handlers are employees of Swissport, a company contracted by Qantas.

“Swissport trains and manages all staff to handle customer possessions with care and diligence,” a spokesman for the contractor told the paper.

“The actions of staff in the video appear to have contravened those service level standards. As a result, the staff in question have been stood down pending an urgent investigation.”

Crikey.

You’d hate to be a 20kg piece of checked baggage when those two blokes are nearby. It’s a no from me.

Qantas has also labelled the actions of the contractors as “unacceptable” as per 9News. Not gonna lie, after its performance over the past few months, I don’t think Qantas should be allowed to take the moral high ground on this issue.

The Age also obtained a letter sent to Swissport staff by its chief executive Brad Moore.

In the letter, Moore wrote that “the unacceptable behaviour of a few individuals will not go unchecked nor be allowed to tarnish the quality work of our whole team”.

“The behaviours in the video let all of us down — most importantly our frontline staff who have worked so hard through post-COVID ramp up to assure quality standards in at times challenging circumstances.”

If you’re planning a getaway this festive season, perhaps you may want to travel lightly.

Personally, I’ll be leaving my complete set of dainty crockery and fine china at home. It’s for the best.