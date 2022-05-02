Prepare your lower back for the biggest endurance test this side of the equator ’cause Qantas is introducing 20-hour super flights on ultra-long-haul aircrafts for you and your mates. Goodbye two-hour layovers in transit airports, the future is now (kinda).

Qantas revealed its brand new scheme for the future titled “Project Sunrise” on Monday. The plan is basically to get 20-hour direct flights from Sydney and Melbourne to London and New York up in the sky by late 2025. That means we’re only three years away from potentially getting to fly straight to the heart of theatre kids and/or the heart of miserable weather.

According to Qantas, the planes will be “capable of flying direct from Australia to any other city.” They’re also 25% more fuel efficient than all of their other planes, which is good news. We don’t want a 20-hour non-stop plane to run out of fuel mid-flight.

And the fun doesn’t stop there. These new planes from French manufacturer Airbus will be able to carry a maximum of 238 passengers each. Brand new areas titled “wellbeing zones” will be featured on the aircraft so you can walk around and stretch your dainty little legs.

Honestly why isn’t this on every plane? My booty starts sending distress signals once I reach around three hours in sitting position.

Does the thought of a 20 hour flight make your knees shudder? Fear not. Renders of the "wellbeing zones" @Qantas plans for its A350s that will fly the ultra long haul routes from Sydney and Melbourne to London and New York by the end of 2025 @GuardianAus https://t.co/Iy3LbxQNnN pic.twitter.com/RGvS1YxHmj — Elias Visontay (@EliasVisontay) May 1, 2022

These brand new super-long flights are “the last frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance,” Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told The Guardian.

Quite an exaggerated way of saying “plane good, layovers bad, here is the solution,” but go off, king.

The exact cost these flights will come down to is confidential for the time being. However, Joyce reckons “a significant discount from the standard price should be assumed.”

Makes sense, we’ll all be catching a single flight rather than ten consecutive delayed flights that tour Australia’s coast before they even set wing over the ocean.

“The board’s decision to approve what is the largest aircraft order in Australian aviation is a clear vote of confidence in the future of the Qantas Group,” said Joyce.

Alright Qantas, I’m keen to see how this all turns out. Don’t fuck it up.