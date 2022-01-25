What if I told you that amongst us was a millionaire who is making absolute bank from importing and selling RATs? Pretty understandable, pretty believable. Now, what if I told you she could also be making bank from using a Potts Point Facebook Marketplace to sell RATs?

Introducing Aussie millionaire and businesswoman Austyn Campbell, who managed to secure a $26 million contract with the Morrison government to supply Aussies with “medical supplies”. The medical supplies in question? RATs of course.

Campbell is the CEO and founder of Motion One, the sole distributor and importer of Orawell saliva RATs. In case you were wondering, Orawell has been classified by the TGA as a “High Sensitivity” test, which is the second-best category for RATs.

According to News.com.au, Motion One operates from a two-bedroom apartment in Elizabeth Bay. Campbell initiated the sale of RATs exclusively to Potts Point citizens via Facebook Marketplace, with a pickup location also in Elizabeth Bay. This reportedly occurred 18 days before details of Campbell’s $26 million contract was made known to the public.

In the Facebook group aptly titled ‘Potts Pointers’, Campbell offered to sell RATs for $12.50 each to anyone who wanted to grab hold of them. Naturally, she could have made a couple of dollarydoos from this side hustle.

Mad respect but also please save some for the rest of us. I had to travel to Mordor just to get a single RAT.

“If anyone requires any RATs then please let me know. We have a few thousand in stock,’’ Campbell wrote.

“Not looking to gauge (sic) anyone ($12.50 each), just make them available to our community. I own a pharmacy distribution company and we are the TGA sponsors of these tests.”

On top of this, keep in mind that Campbell also has that handy $26 million from the Department of Health.

According to News.com.au however, Austender claims there were no normal open tender proceedings for this little contract.

“For reasons of extreme urgency brought about by events unforeseen by the relevant entity, the goods and services could not be obtained in time under open tender,” Austender said.

A couple of days ago, Campbell also released a statement about Orawell supplies after multiple suppliers began to complain about RATs not being delivered at all or being delayed due to being requisitioned by the government.

However, she claims the product wasn’t being requisitioned (taken by the government) at all.

“We discovered through third parties that a company unknown to Motion One, a customer of one of our distributors, had notified its own customer base that the product we supply had been “recalled” on the basis of Government requisition,” Campbell told News.com.au.

“We contacted this customer as soon as the discovery was made and demanded that they issue an immediate retraction since there was no justification for a claim that there had been any ‘recall’.

“A retraction was issued. As far as we are aware, the Government has not requisitioned our Product at any time. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and co-operate with the Government to minimise the spread of misinformation.”

Something about this whole thing sounds suss to me. Might just hop on over to Potts Point to grab a hold of some RATs in peace.

As you can probably gather, the rich keep on getting richer by selling RATs in all sorts of ways, while the majority of us remain without ease of access to the product.

I love it here!