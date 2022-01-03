By now, I’m sure you are all acquainted with the humble RAT: rapid antigen tests that can be administered at home with results on your COVID status within 15 minutes.

Obviously, this is amazing — we’ve come a long way in testing for the virus, and a part of my heart is swelling with pride at the rapid way scientists have adjusted to COVID. BUT, there’s still a lot to be aware of (politically and otherwise) regarding rapid tests in Australia. So, let’s get into some of the questions surrounding these little miracles of science.

Are rapid antigen tests as accurate as PCR tests?

The short answer here is: no. The longer answer is still no, but in a more ‘there’s pros and cons to both‘ way.

Rapid tests are only about 77 per cent as accurate as PCR tests, according to one Australian study. They work best if someone has a high viral load, ie, they’ve been infected for several days and are feeling the symptoms, with accuracy best around five to seven days after infection.

This means that false positives are very unlikely on rapid tests if they’re used correctly, but false negatives are fairly common for asymptomatic people who’ve just picked up the virus.

When should I use a rapid test?

According to current close contact and isolation rules, you need to do a rapid antigen test if you are a close contact but you’re asymptomatic. If you’re a close contact and do have symptoms, you need to get a PCR test.

In terms of when is the best time to do a rapid test, Dr Chris Moy, vice president of The Australian Medical Association, warned that RATs are less reliable in the earlier and later ends of COVID infection. Scroll up and check out the graph above for a good rendition of how that works.

“What [rapid antigen tests are] very good at is picking up whether you’re in the infectious phase. That means the time you’re actually likely to be shedding the virus and actually spreading it to other people,” he said, per ABC.

“If it’s negative, you’re probably in the clear for at least the next few hours or … maybe the next few days,” he said.

So in that way, RATs are most effective five to seven days after you reckon you were exposed to COVID.

They’re best used as a regular precaution, like before going to large gathos, and you should use them every few days if you’re around vulnerable people. BUT, if you think you may have COVID and you’re definitely symptomatic, don’t just rely on a rapid test — get a PCR test if you can.

Are rapid antigen tests going to be free?

You’d think the government would make all COVID tests free considering this is a highly transmissible virus that does not discriminate, but Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared (twice) that this won’t be the case.

“We are now at this stage of the pandemic we just cannot make everything free because when someone tells you they will make something free, someone will always pay for it, and it is going to be you,” he said on Sunrise on Monday.

Isn’t this the whole point of taxes? Collectively paying for essential things (like healthcare or education) so that everyone can have access to them??? RATs seem a preferable way to spend taxpayer money than, say, the $270 billion our government pledged to warfare in our last budget.

Remember when Scott Morrison criticised the Australian public for 'panic buying.' Yet somehow he's okay with places like Harvey Norman, Kogan and Chemist Warehouse bulk buying rapid antigen tests and exploiting their customers by overpricing them. — The Nasty Woman Club (@nastywomanclub) January 2, 2022

Imagine allowing huge companies to keep millions of dollars of JobKeeper they weren’t entitled to, but then saying we can’t spend tax payer money on rapid tests. Capitalism is hell, and our PM is the devil.

Okay, well how much do I have to pay for them then?

Generally, retail price for rapid tests is around $50 for a pack of five, or $25 for a pack of two.

But of course, pharmacies, chemists and other retailers are exploiting the need for these tests and price gouging the fuck up. There’s been reports of places in Sydney selling individual tests (removed from their original packaging!!!) for $25 each. So, $100 for four. It’s messed up.

The NSW government has warned these companies not to exploit customers lest they face Fair Trade’s wrath, but so far that doesn’t seem to have stopped anyone.

Are they at least tax deductible?

Yes. It is the tiniest, most flimsy silver lining ever. So keep your receipts for those overpriced tests, okay.

What if I legally have to do a rapid test and can’t afford one?

The PM has confirmed that those who *have* to do a rapid test will be provided one.

“We already make them free to everyone who is required to have one,” he told Sunrise.

He also announced the government is working on some kind of concessional arrangement for pensioners.

“We understand the need for that and we will be doing that 50-50 with the states and territories,” he said.