The 23 Y.O. Who Died After Attending Pitch Music & Arts Festival Identified As Antony Maugeri

The festival-goer who died after being airlifted from Pitch Music and Arts Festival has been identified as aspiring DJ Antony Maugeri.

Maugeri, from Niddrie, Melbourne, was attending the sold-out festival last weekend. On Sunday morning, after 1am, the 23-year-old became unresponsive and was airlifted from the festival. Hours after he was taken to Prince Alfred Hospital, he passed away.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, it’s believed that Maugeri — alongside five other attendees — were rushed to hospital due to suspected substance use at the festival.

Tributes have since flowed in from friends and family of the beloved DJ following his tragic death.

“I could write so many great stories of times me and Antony were together but I will save that for his family to hear,” one friend wrote, per NCA Newswire.

“Antony was the most loyal and caring human I knew not only to me but to my family as well,” another wrote.

“I am grateful for all the memories we have made over the years and I will cherish them forever. I love ya Antony, rest easy,” wrote a third.

On Sunday, Pitch Festival shared in a statement to social media, announcing that one of its attendees had passed away after being airlifted from the event.

“We are deeply saddened to learn this evening that one of our People of Pitch has passed away after being airlifted to The Alfred hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning,” the statement began.

“Our thoughts are with their family, friends and anyone in our wider community affected by this.

“We are devastated that this has occurred at an event where community has been a driving force over the last seven years.

“We understand that the timing of this news will be upsetting for festival-goers who are currently safely exiting the event, as well as friends & family at home.”

News of Maugeri’s death came hours after the remainder of Pitch Festival was cancelled, with organisers citing extreme weather conditions and fire danger.

“Through consultation with authorities, we have been directed to cancel the remainder of Pitch Music and Arts 2024 in light of an updated extreme fire danger warning issued this afternoon for tomorrow (Monday, March 11),” the festival announced on social media.

“We have consistently followed the guidance of relevant authorities throughout the entire process.

“Nobody is in immediate danger. We encourage everyone on site not to rush, calmly pack-up and depart either this evening or early tomorrow.”

In the wake of Maugeri’s death, a family spokesperson Simon Eid, questioned why Pitch Festival continued to go ahead despite multiple calls to cancel the event due to extreme weather danger and fire dangers.

“How many lives do you have to put at risk,” Eid wrote in a text message, per The Age. He also added that Maugeri’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Police will prepare a report for the corner on Maugeri’s death.

