Big Toe Peter Dutton Wants Us To Boycott Woolies ‘Cos It No Longer Stocks Australia Day Merch

Yesterday, folks gave Woolworths a rare pat on the back after announcing it would not be stocking Australia Day merch in stores this year. Like clockwork, gold star Voldemort cosplayer Peter Dutton has had something to say about it.

The crusty old coot jumped on the radio to encourage the masses to join his boycott of the supermarket giant.

Mate, if we’re gonna boycott Woolies for anything it sure as hell isn’t gonna be for this!

Appearing on 2GB, Dutton said he would “advise [Aussies] very strongly to take your business elsewhere”, describing the controversial decision as “an outrage”.

“It’s up to customers whether they want to go in and buy the product or not… I think people should boycott Woolworths,” he said.

“Until we get common sense out of a company like Woolworths, I don’t think they should be supported by the public.”

Uh, but that’s just it, my dude. There’s been “a gradual decline in demand”, according to Woolies’ statement, hence why they’ve stopped stocking the merch. Duh!

He continued: “As we saw with Alan Joyce and Qantas, it seems these CEOs are out to try and please the Prime Minister with these stupid decisions, and it doesn’t make sense to me.

“For Woolworths to start taking political positions to oppose Australia Day… is against the national spirit.

“I think most Australians just want to go to Woolies, get groceries at the cheapest possible price because most are struggling to pay the bill when they get to the checkout at the moment.”

In summary: the dude is just FIENDING for one of those Corey Worthington-style sunnies with Australia Day flags all over it.

So much so that he’s now calling on Woolworths CEO Brad Banduccio to reverse the decision, which he described as a “bad call”.

Seems like we have very different definitions of “bad call”. To me, a “bad call” is not having Peter Dutton catapulted into the sun and instead allowing him to spew his garbage on the radio.

In a statement shared to the media yesterday, a spokesperson for Woolworths Group confirmed that no Australia Day merch would be available to purchase in store this year.

“There has been a gradual decline in demand for Australia Day merchandise from our stores over recent years. At the same time there’s been broader discussion about 26 January and what it means to different parts of the community,” they said.

“We know many people like to use this day as a time to get together and we offer a huge variety of products to help customers mark the day as they choose.

“Woolworths and BIG W celebrate the best of Australia every day, and we’re proud to support the farmers, producers, and suppliers who work with us.”

Never thought I’d say this: but good on yas, Woolies.