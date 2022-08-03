Ooky-spooky footage from Perth Airport has emerged after all the power went out on Tuesday afternoon.

Airports are fkn scary in broad daylight, no human on this planet should be subjected to having to roam around those dark sterile halls for longer than an hour.

Unfortunately, Aussies in Perth Airport were subject to the eternal void of nothingness after a massive storm damaged a high-voltage transmission pole.

Flights? Cancelled. Check-ins? Extremely delayed. Security screenings? In your dreams.

“The backup generation system for critical safety systems such as the runway lighting worked as intended meaning that aircraft could continue to land safely throughout the event,” wrote a spokesperson for Perth Airport on Twitter.

“Other parts of the system that provide power to the terminals did not work as planned.”

Perth Airport has commenced a review of our back-up power systems to identify what could have been done better and to ensure the system remains fit for purpose

We apologise for any inconvenience. — Perth Airport (@PerthAirport) August 3, 2022

Footage from the scene has put the fear of God in me. Closing my eyes is already a horrifying ordeal, I could not imagine being in this position.

“Wild weather power outages quite literally leaving passengers in the dark, using their phone lights to try and find their luggage manually being brought out because the baggage carousels aren’t working,” wrote reporter Zarisha Bradley on Twitter.

This is Perth Airport right now. Wild weather power outages quite literally leaving passengers in the dark, using their phone lights to try and find their luggage manually being brought out because the baggage carousels aren’t working. Delay & cancellation galore @9NewsPerth pic.twitter.com/BsegT92NsQ — Zarisha Bradley (@ZarishaBradley9) August 2, 2022

Sitting in the dark cold boarding gate at Perth Airport while starving. An international airport without sufficient back up power 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/95ye5ijHA5 — Simitha Singam – சிமித்தா சிங்கம் (@tsimitha) August 2, 2022

Other folks at the airport claimed that the bathrooms didn’t even have water coming out of the taps. I’m sure that’s a completely unrelated issue but damn, talk about hellish experiences.

My wife is at Perth Airport. All flights tonight cancelled. She was told to find accommodation. No water even coming out of the taps in the bathroom! — John Mrsic (@johnmrsic23) August 2, 2022

Perth Airport was left without power for hours, as hundreds of travellers were stranded in the dark. @ashhiron #9News



MORE: https://t.co/0wiYWzdP43 pic.twitter.com/AwVsHqrfeh — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) August 2, 2022

Perth Airport is run like someone who has seen a proper airport on TV and thought "I could do that". It's so embarrassing for overseas visitors who see this an guage this a a quality that Australia accepts. You can't even get to a cab rank without getting wet. Parking is a joke. — Pud (@Pud3000) August 2, 2022

One Twitter user claimed their friend saw a Qantas worker quit on the spot. Take this with a grain of salt, however, there is no way we can verify this.

After all the wild shit we’ve heard from baggage handlers at Aussie airports, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was true. It seems every high-demand industry in the country is collapsing and nobody is doing a thing.

A friend at Perth airport said they just witnessed a Qantas groundstaff person quit on the spot. They said they’d worked there for 15 years but couldn’t take it anymore.



Life with Covid isn’t “normal” and we need to stop pretending it is. — Kate M (@ComissionerKate) August 3, 2022

“As part of our hazard response, our crews have found a transmission pole that has been damaged resulting in high voltage conductor hanging close to the ground, posing a safety risk,” said a spokesperson for Western Power.

So basically, it was a miserable time for nearly everyone in Perth Airport. Cables were hanging around like a clingy hook-up, taps were as dry as me during a clingy hook-up, and the electricity was missing from the room, just like… you get the gist.

I leave you with this absolutely gold tweet about the blackout, which has left me crying.

No power in perth airport am not even arsed about the flight home atm am more arsed about getting out this godforsaken mine 🤣 — Joe Anderson (@joeanderson21) August 2, 2022

It’s good to have humour to make light of the situation.