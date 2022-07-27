Stranger Things 4 breakout star Joseph Quinn, who played fan fave Eddie Munson, has recounted being detained at an airport and ultimately freed thanks to his character.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Quinn told host Jimmy Fallon that he almost didn’t make it to the show because he was detained at the airport by U.S. immigration.

“I very nearly didn’t make it,” Quinn said.

“I was taken into, I guess you could call it more of a dungeon. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’ I said, ‘I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. And he didn’t believe me.”

But then a second immigration officer recognised him from the show and insisted that his colleague allow him to proceed.

“One of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me, and said: ‘Leave Eddie alone!’” Quinn said. “And then [the colleague] said, ‘It’s Eddie from Stranger Things, and he was like, ‘You’re Eddie Munson?’”

Quinn continued, “[The man asked], ‘Do you come back next season?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ and he said, ‘You better,’ and gave me my passport.”

Catch the full interview below:

Welp, I’m glad the bloke had better luck IRL than his character did in the show!

Never forget…

Stranger Things 4 Parts 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.