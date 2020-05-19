It looks like regional holidays will be back on for NSW folk, as statewide travel restrictions look to be eased by the beginning of June.

Tomorrow morning, the NSW Government is expected to announce that, as of June 1, regional travel will be permitted for leisure purposes. Yep, this means that holidays within NSW will be back on the cards, in what appears to be a slight return to normality.

This is a huge win for tourism areas within the state, who’ve obviously faced a devastating blow amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Deputy Premier John Barilaro are expected to confirm the travel tea tomorrow.

As for interstate travel, it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer, as NSW and QLD have had some slight beef over the reopening of their mutual border. “I’ve been quietly having a jibe at all of my state colleagues who have their borders shut,” Berejiklian told Sky News on the weekend.

South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland have pushed backed on the ScoMo government’s suggestion to ease border restrictions.