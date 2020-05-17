The state governments of NSW and Queensland have spent the weekend beefing over opening their border, as lockdown restrictions are gradually being eased in both states. Queensland wants to keep its borders sealed, while NSW is keen to restart domestic tourism.

On Sunday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian made her case on Sky News.

“I’ve been quietly having a jibe at all of my state colleagues who have their borders shut,” she said.

“NSW didn’t, Victoria didn’t. We appreciate that the key to our economic success will be to improve our supply chains and our manufacturing base amongst Australia so you do need to get those borders open as soon as possible in my view.”

“But imagine if we actually had more of our 25 million population visiting places around Australia, I mean that is enormous potential, and the sooner we can do that the better in a safe way.”

“I don’t want to be able to say to people I’m allowed to go to Auckland before I can go to Brisbane or before I can go to Perth.”

However, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the borders would stay shut for the time being.

“I make no apologies for protecting the health of Queenslanders,” she said shortly after.

“It would be absolutely negligent of me to lift those restrictions with community transmission happening in New South Wales and Victoria.”

Just a day earlier, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro described the situation as “ridiculous”.

“Queensland they’re beating their chest about putting in a bid for Virgin, yet they’ve got their border closed,” he said.

But Queensland’s Deputy Premier Steven Miles, who is also the state’s Health Minister, was quick to retort.

“We know Sydney can be dreary but hang in there,” he said.

Queensland sealed its borders on March 25. Not only are the roads barricaded, but police can also stop non-residents from entering the state.

NSW and Victoria, the two states with the most coronavirus cases, have maintained an open border with one another.

While international travel will be off the cards for quite a while, domestic travel may be an option in the near future if people can be responsible and flatten the curve.