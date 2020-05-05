As flights are halted and travel remains minimal, airlines are considering hefty price cuts in a bid to get customers back in the air after this Corona-induced isolation period. Jetstar, in particular, could be offering domestic flights from as little as $19 once lockdown is over and flights have resumed.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce announced that travellers could expect $19 Melbourne-Sydney flights, as the budget carrier looks to slash prices once restrictions ease, Sydney Morning Herald reports.

“On Melbourne-Sydney you could see Jetstar have $39 airfares, you could see $19 airfares and we’ll still cover our cash costs on those flights,” Joyce stated.

Don’t get too excited, just yet, as it’ll be at least a couple more months until domestic Jetstar flights resume.

“With passenger demand still at very low levels as a result of travel restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19,” a statement on Jetstar’s website reads, “Jetstar will be carrying out domestic and Trans-Tasman flight cancellations beyond the end-May through to the end of June 2020.”

Jetstar’s international flight ban will remain until at least July 2021.