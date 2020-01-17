NSW Health has issued an official warning after high-dose MDMA/ecstasy pills have been found circulating throughout the state.

Green and white capsules, clear capsules and blue tablets with the “Adidas” logo have all been found to contain dangerously high doses of MDMA, which could be potentially fatal if consumed.

According to Professor Andrew Dawson of NSW Poisons Information Centre, the pills contain more than double the common dose, which could lead to potential accidental overdoses.

“While one MDMA tablet/capsule alone can cause life-threatening toxicity, the risk is greatly increased if high doses or multiple MDMA tablets or capsules are consumed over a short period, or if MDMA is consumed in combination with alcohol or other stimulants, such as methamphetamine or cocaine,” Prof Dawson said.

If you’re out and about this weekend, make sure your friends and family are aware of the dodgy pills. Share it around and spread the word so nobody else hurts themselves by taking these pills.

NSW Health is urging punters to dispose of these specific tablets in their recently-announced amnesty bins to avoid penalties or prosecution.

According to NSW Health, the average dose contained in the blue ‘Adidas’ tablets is 145mg, while the other capsules contained 130mg per pill.

Professor Dawson also warns that hot weather could increase the dangerous side effects of the drug.

“Hot weather will also increase the dangers, as MDMA causes the body to dangerously overheat, potentially leading to organ failure, loss of consciousness and death.”

Whether you’re at a club, a pub or a festival this weekend, look after your mates. You don’t have to agree with the government’s stance on pill testing, but NSW Health has issued a specific warning about these pills, so please be safe.

If you or a mate is feeling unwell from MDMA, call Triple Zero immediately.

“Importantly, look after your mates. If you feel unwell, or if your friend feels unwell, do something about it. Don’t ignore it. You won’t get into trouble for seeking medical care,” Dawson said.