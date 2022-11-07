I don’t want to get my fellow pet-owners too riled up but the NSW Government has launched a survey asking folks whether landlords should allow renters to keep a pet. Bit of a bloody no brainer, if you ask me.

In case you’re unfamiliar with ’em, NSW tenancy laws are kinda rude. According to the Tenants’ Union of NSW, landlords are allowed to whack blanket “no pets” clauses in your lease — this basically means they can refuse your requests for a pet for no reason, unless it’s an assistance animal.

That’s right, folks! Your landlord can deny you the joy and privilege of raising a furry friend simply because they idolise Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians. Or maybe they hate cats, in which case Edgar Balthazar (aka the bastard butler from The Aristocats) is more their vibe.

READ MORE How To Successfully Hide A Pet In A Rental Property

It’s cruel, archaic and truly ridonkulous. No one should have to choose between an affordable rental or keeping their pet just because a rogue landlord doesn’t want a cat in the building.

Having to surrender your precious furry (or scaly or feathery) baby can have horrible effects on your mental health, and it also puts pressure on animal shelters which are already struggling amid high surrender rates.

Survivors of domestic violence can also delay leaving an abusive relationship because they’re unable to find a new, pet-friendly home. It’s devastating stuff.

READ MORE The Rental Crisis Is About To Get Batshit Bananas Bad Despite Already Being Fkn Awful

It seems like the NSW Government is (hopefully) listening ‘cos it wants to hear what tenants, property managers, landlords and other folks have to say on the no pets rules.

If you want to share your two cents, you can answer a quick poll, complete a survey or write a submission here.

Recent law reforms in Queensland have made it easier for tenants to keep a cute ‘lil companion, and Victoria introduced pet-friendly rental laws back in 2020.

People of NSW, this is your moment. It’s time to change those shonky-ass rules for good.