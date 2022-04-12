A young legend has decided to give his newly-bought car to a flood victim in NSW’s northern rivers. He decided to donate the car after visiting the area with his family to help clean up the destruction left by the devastating floods. Absolute icon behaviour.

Per the ABC, 17-year-old Kiama king Harry Ledger visited the flood-affected area a few weeks back to help with the cleanup process and decided he wanted to do more than just get his hands dirty.

So with the help of a few adults, he took the car he’d spent two years saving for and gave it to a resident named Dylan who lost his home and own car in the floods.

Natasha Shearer — who helped coordinate Harry’s generous donation — posted about the moment Harry handed over the keys at the weekend.

“Dylan was at work at the time and had no idea Harry was about to hand him a car,” Natasha wrote.

“Thanks to Dee we were able to get him to come out of work where Harry surprised him with the car. Emotions were high.

“Dylan was in shock and really couldn’t believe that someone especially a beautiful young 17-year-old would come and hand over a car like that.”

Harry had saved up over the last couple of years to buy the champagne-coloured Nissan. When he visited the northern rivers area he clearly got pretty inspired to donate his car to someone who was couch surfing and getting around on a pushbike.

When he went to give Dylan the car, Harry did a bit of the old bait and switch on the poor bugger.

“We brought him out to the car,” Natasha told the ABC.

“We told him we had a few things for him in the car and, the next thing, Harry handed him the keys.

“He cried, he couldn’t believe it. He was very, very appreciative and in shock.”

READ MORE The Fed Govt Was Reportedly Warned About NSW & Qld Floods Last Year But Did Fuck All About It

There are still thousands of people going through the cleanup process in Lismore and surrounding areas, but God it’s nice to know that one bloke’s life is a little easier now.