Beauty YouTuber NikkieTutorials has taken to social media to reveal that she and her fiancé Dylan Drossaers were robbed at gunpoint in their home in the Netherlands.

The influencer, otherwise known as Nikkie de Jager, made a statement overnight saying:

“earlier today one of my biggest nightmares became reality when we got robbed under gun point in our own home. physically we’re okay. mentally it’s a whole other story. I’m writing this message for now to let you know that we are “okay” and safe. Thank you for understanding as I take the next couple of days to myself.”

You can see the message below:

Local police say that they are investigating a robbery in which three alleged perpetrators threatened victims with a weapon – possibly a firearm – before fleeing the scene in a beige car. It is unclear exactly what was taken in the robbery.

One person reportedly suffered “superficial” injuries but it is not clear who.

Zojuist melding van een overval op een woning aan de Pnemstraat in #Uden. De daders bedreigden de bewoners met mogelijk een vuurwapen en maakten hen een onbekende buit afhandig. Er is sprake van minimaal 3 daders die in een beige personenauto gevlucht zijn richting de A50. pic.twitter.com/9dhbXsaxr2 — Politie Oost-Brabant (@politieob) August 8, 2020

Since news of the robbery spread, fellow influencers and beauty YouTubers have sent messages of support to NikkieTutorials. “I’m glad you’re okay, I love you so much,” wrote James Charles.

De Jager recently celebrated a year of being engaged to Drossaers.